Super Eagles drop to 44th in latest FIFA ranking

Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped one spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday, slipping from 43rd to 44th globally.

Despite the marginal fall, Nigeria remains firmly among Africa’s football heavyweights, maintaining its position as the fifth-best team on the continent.

The Super Eagles trail only Morocco (12th), Senegal (18th), Egypt (34th), and Algeria (36th), while staying ahead of long-time rivals Ghana (76th) and South Africa (56th).

The latest rankings come after a period of mixed performances from the Super Eagles, including a Unity Cup win in London under new head coach Eric Chelle, who remains unbeaten since taking charge.

Ivory Coast, who briefly overtook Nigeria following their Nations Cup triumph, now sit just behind the Super Eagles on the continental ladder after falling four places in the new update.

Global Ranking Highlights

Senegal’s consistent form has earned them a spot in the world’s top 20, underlining their status as Africa’s top-ranked side.

On the global stage, the top five remains unchanged, while Mexico’s Gold Cup victory saw them rise to 13th, overtaking the United States, who dropped to 15th.

Other notable movements include:

Norway – up five spots to 33rd

Paraguay – up five to 43rd

North Macedonia – up five to 62nd

Zambia – up five to 83rd

Costa Rica – biggest climber, jumping 14 places to 40th

In Asia, teams such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Laos all made notable strides, while Bermuda and Grenada recorded significant gains in their rankings.

Nigeria Still a Continental Force

Though the drop to 44th represents a minor setback, Nigeria’s continued dominance over key continental rivals and their place within Africa’s top five reaffirms their status as a major force in African football.

As the team builds under new leadership, expectations remain high ahead of upcoming qualifiers and tournaments.

Vanguard News