Sultan of Sokoto mourns late Olubadan, hails monarch’s enduring legacy

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

In a heartfelt condolence message signed by Alhaji Sai’idu Maccido (Danburam Sokoto), Secretary to the Sultanate Council, on Monday, the Sultan described the late monarch as a “remarkable leader and good-hearted giant in thought and action,” whose brief but impactful reign left an indelible mark on Ibadan and Nigeria at large.

Speaking on behalf of himself and the Sultanate Council, Sokoto, the Sultan extended sympathies to the Oyo State Government, the royal family, and members of the Olubadan-in-Council, noting that Oba Olakulehin’s contributions to the development of Ibadan Land and humanity will not be forgotten.

“The passing of this great monarch leaves a void that will be felt across the land,” the Sultan stated. “Even though he was with us for just a year beyond his ascension to the throne, his legacy and dedication to his people will forever resound in the hearts and minds of everyone.”

He offered prayers for strength and comfort to the bereaved family and people of Ibadan Land, concluding with, “May God grant the family and the good people of Ibadan Land the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.”