Stakeholders hail HYPREP over accountability, engagement

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – STAKEHOLDERS including the Regulators, asset owners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the remediation and allied value chain in the Ogoni Cleanup programme have hailed the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, over accountability and quarterly engagement meetings

They said it has served as a platform through which the Project presents its progress updates and garners useful feedbacks and interventions from stakeholders, stating that the gesture reflects the Project’s commitment to public accountability, collaborative partnership and inclusivity for effective project delivery.

The commendation was made during the 2nd Quarterly Key Regulators/Asset Owners Meeting held today in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the participants noted HYPREP’s diligent implementation of recommendations and submission from them and reiterated their continuous support to the Project.

The participants include the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company Limited, NPSCL, Federal Ministry of Environment, Rivers State Ministries of Environment, Water Resources and Rural Development, Health and Power. Others are Stakeholder Democracy Network, SDN, Centre for Environment Human Rights and Development, CEHRD, Society for Women and Youth Affairs, SWAYA, and Renaissance African Energy Company, and including Professor Iyenemi Kakulu of the Rivers State University.

Meanwhile, according to the Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, who was represented by the Director, Technical Services, Prof Damian-Paul Aguiyi, the Project has made some significant milestones in its thematic areas including soil and groundwater remediation, mangrove restoration, shoreline, potable water, livelihood, Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), Public Health, Ogoni Power Project (OPP), Innovative Research, among others.