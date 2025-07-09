Staff Welfare: Yaba Psychiatric Hospital boss backs reforms

…Says Welfare Key to Retaining Health Workers

By Chioma Obinna & Peace Ezenwamma

LAGOS — The Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPHY), Yaba, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, has reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to staff welfare, describing it as central to retaining health workers and sustaining institutional excellence.

Speaking at the opening of the 9th Structural Training Programme for Senior Staff Promotion 2025, themed “Staff Welfare: A Shared Responsibility between the Union and Management,” Owoeye emphasized that structured development and staff motivation are critical to institutional growth.

“This training is a deliberate effort to support our staff. When workers are promoted as and when due, they feel recognized and valued. At FNPHY Yaba, we place a premium on staff welfare,” he said.

The annual programme, now in its ninth year, has become a hallmark of FNPHY’s dedication to professional development, morale-building, and organizational stability.

Owoeye highlighted several initiatives under his leadership:

Conversion of over 250 ad-hoc and contract staff to full-time roles.

Establishment of new directorate positions across departments.

Full implementation of the Pharmacist Consultancy Cadre, in line with federal policy.

Regular promotion exercises and end-of-year appreciation events.

Financial support for staff in critical situations.

He explained that the hospital’s progress is guided by his 3-P Framework: People, Policy, and Process, with people as the top priority.

“We have designed people-oriented policies that are inclusive, fair, and transparent. Our staff are our greatest asset,” he noted.

Owoeye also called on other public institutions to support the few remaining healthcare professionals in the country.

“We must give them a sense of belonging. Their decision to stay and serve deserves more than lip service,” he added.

He emphasized that welfare is a shared responsibility between management and unions:

“When both sides work ethically and constructively, welfare becomes not only sustainable but transformative.”

Mr. Gbenga Ekundayo, Lagos State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), represented by Mr. Kehinde Adegoke of LUTH, underscored the value of preparation:

“To fail to prepare is to prepare to fail. I am pleased to see this partnership between management and the union.”

Mr. Chris Ugwu, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), FNPHY chapter, praised the hospital’s consistency and addressed controversy surrounding the pharmacist consultant cadre:

“FNPHY is simply implementing a federal circular. Institutions like NIMR and UCH have done the same. Pharmacy consultancy has come to stay.”

Comrade Omoniyi Olalekan, Chairman of the Senior Staff Association at FNPHY, credited Dr. Owoeye for reviving the training in 2022 after a funding shortfall:

“When deductions made it difficult to raise funds, the Medical Director stepped in personally. Since then, he has ensured the programme’s continuity.”

He noted progress in departments such as pharmacy, rheumatology, and medical laboratory science, while calling for similar recognition in nursing and administration.

“This training is not just exam prep—it’s a welfare initiative. Staff feel fulfilled when promoted based on merit,” he added.

The two-day programme continues with sessions aimed at equipping senior staff with the skills and confidence to excel in their upcoming promotion examinations.