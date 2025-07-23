Speeding driver kills schoolchildren, others die in Ogun road crash

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) on Wednesday said four persons, including schoolchildren, lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Sowo Village, along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State.

The crash, which occurred around 3 pm, involved a vehicle that reportedly rammed into the pupils while they were walking by the roadside.

It was gathered that the incident triggered outrage in the area, with angry youths attempting to lynch the driver, but he was rescued by security operatives who quickly intervened.

Confirming the incident, the TRACE spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said efforts were immediately launched to manage the situation.

He said, “A tragic accident occurred at Sowo Village, claiming four lives, including school children. The road was blocked, and police have been summoned to the scene.”

Akinbiyi noted that the situation was brought under control with the intervention of the Police and other sister security agencies.

“The road has been reopened, thanks to the efforts of TRACE, the police and the Nigerian Army. Traffic is gradually flowing again, easing congestion.

“Their prompt intervention helped restore order and normalcy,” he said.

A community leader, who spoke anonymously, accused the government of neglecting the highway despite repeated fatal accidents. “Our children are dying because of reckless drivers and bad roads. Enough is enough!” he said.