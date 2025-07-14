Southern Senators mourn passing of Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland

Oba Sikiru Adetona.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Southern Senators Forum (SSF) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, who died at the age of 91.

In a condolence statement issued on Monday and signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East), the senators described Oba Adetona as a distinguished monarch and a passionate advocate for good governance, social justice, and community development.

“It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I, on behalf of the Southern Senators Forum, mourn the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona,” the statement read.

The senators noted that Oba Adetona was not only a revered monarch but also a towering figure in Nigeria’s traditional institution — known for his courage, dignity, and steadfast commitment to the unity and progress of his people. Ascending the throne in 1960, he served for over six decades, making him one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs.

“Oba Adetona was a king of uncommon intellect and foresight who dedicated his life to the service of Ijebuland and the Nigerian nation,” the statement continued. “His reign saw Ijebuland experience remarkable socio-economic growth, driven by his deep sense of identity and love for his people.”

The Forum praised the late monarch for his fearless stance on national issues and his willingness to speak truth to power. They also highlighted his role as a unifier and peacemaker who championed harmony across Nigeria’s diverse communities.

The senators further acknowledged his contributions to national development, particularly in the education sector through the Oba Sikiru Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance at Olabisi Onabanjo University, a legacy aimed at nurturing future leaders and strengthening democratic values.

“While we mourn this monumental loss, we celebrate a life richly dedicated to service, humanity, and purpose. His legacy will continue to inspire generations,” the statement concluded.

The Southern Senators extended their heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the people of Ijebuland, the Ogun State Government, and all Nigerians mourning the revered monarch.

“May the Almighty grant his noble soul eternal rest and give us all the strength to bear this great loss,” the Forum prayed.