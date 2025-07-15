South-West doctors threaten strike over unfavourable allowances

The South-West Caucus of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says its members may embark on strike if the unfavourable allowances introduced for doctors by the Federal Government are not withdrawn.

The caucus, which comprises Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo states, stated this at a news conference in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Dr Adeshina Fasanu, the Caucus Chairman, stated that the recent circular issued by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) concerning doctors’ (increased) allowances is not in tandem with economic reality.

Fasanu, who is also the Osun State NMA Chairman, said the national leadership of NMA had given the Federal Government 21 21-day ultimatum to withdraw the circular.

He stated that the Southwest Caucus aligns with the national leadership of the NMA in demanding the immediate correction of any inconsequential adjustments, in line with the 2001, 2009, and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

“Full payment of 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and comprehensive review of the fund to reflect current economic realities,” he said

Dr Olumuyiwa Alonge, Ondo NMA Chairman, said the FG did not consult them before announcing the allowances.

Alonge said this was he time medical doctors needed to be motivated, as there was a serious shortage of doctors in the country, with a ratio of one doctor to 10,000 patients.

Speaking, Dr Ifedayo Oreyemi, Ekiti State NMA Chairman, said 2,000 doctors leave the country yearly, adding that if doctors’ welfare were not given adequate attention, doctors would continue to leave the country for greener pastures.

Dr Luqman Ogunjimi, Ogun State NMA Chairman, stated that the NWIC circular on doctors’ allowances would discourage doctors who are already overworked and underpaid from wanting to remain and practice in the Nigerian health sector.

Dr Happy Adedapo, Oyo State NMA Chairman, stated that the government needed to be responsive to the plight of doctors, noting that the allowance being introduced was insignificant in light of the country’s rising inflation.

The causus, among its 18 demands, also requests the implementation of the 2021 hazard allowance agreement and the implementation of the revised retirement age for medical and dental practitioners.

They stated that if the Federal Government failed to address their demands, the caucus would convene an emergency meeting to advise their members appropriately, in concert with the national leadership of the NMA.