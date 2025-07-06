Sometimes people not liking you Is a blessing – Harmonee

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian singer Emike Ekwe, popularly known as Harmonee, has sparked conversation online with a powerful message about self-worth and personal boundaries.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Harmonee shared her thoughts on how rejection can sometimes be a hidden form of protection. “Sometimes some people not liking you is actually a blessing in disguise,” she said. “Because it will save you from being around people who are going to hurt you the wrong people, the wrong crowd.”

The sexy singer, known for blending Afrobeats with soulful introspection, encouraged her followers to focus on self-love rather than chasing acceptance. She posed a reflective question: “What do you do if they don’t even like you? The first question you should ask yourself is: do they even like themselves?”

According to Harmonee, people who struggle with self-acceptance are often unable to offer genuine love or friendship to others. Her message serves as a reminder that not every relationship is meant to be kept and that peace often begins with letting go.

Harmonee’s post has been met with praise from fans, many of whom found comfort in her words and honesty about navigating personal growth and social pressure.