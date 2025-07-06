Soludo presents his 3- year scorecard to Anambra people in USA 

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has presented his three years scorecard to the people of Anambra State residing in the United States and North America.

The Diaspora interaction, which took place in Maryland, is part of a broader effort by the governor to acquaint them with his administration’s performance over the past three years.

Press secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, in a statement, said the interaction will also serve as a platform to encourage Anambra people in the Diaspora to “think home” and channel investments into their homeland.

According to Aburime, the event is a continuation of the governor’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance, stressing that it is not an electioneering campaign, but a deliberate act of democratic stewardship.

The statement read: “Governor Soludo’s decision to embark on this Diaspora engagement at a time when others would be focusing solely on the upcoming election speaks volumes about his leadership philosophy.

“Unlike typical politicians who flood the airwaves with their usual empty promises as elections approach, Governor Soludo is choosing to let his record speak for itself.

“His administration has held similar town hall meetings this year: first in Lagos, then Abuja, and later in the UK/Europe, where he presented his achievements, addressed concerns, and outlined his vision for the future of Anambra State.

The US/North America meeting is a continuation of that noble tradition. It demonstrates that Governor Soludo sees governance as a continuous contract with the people, not just a seasonal obligation tied to election cycles.

“While his opponents are busy making grand declarations or criticizing his government, Governor Soludo is busy reporting back to the people, proving that his administration values transparency and performance over political theatrics.”