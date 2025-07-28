Soludo is our biggest export – APGA

Gov Soludo

…As gov marks 65th birthday

By Vincent Ujumadu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State as its biggest export.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ejimofor Opara to celebrate the governor on his 65th, the party said Soludo had been a driving force behind the party’s progressive agenda.

According to the party, Soludo who is its only governor and national leader, has performed so well as governor that he is now seen as the face of good governance in Nigeria.

The statement said: “As we mark this milestone birthday of our leader, we celebrate not just a leader, but a visionary who has shown us that with courage, conviction, and determination, we can build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“Prof. Soludo is undoubtedly APGA’s biggest export to Nigeria and indeed the world, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s economic, academic, and political landscapes.

“Under his astute leadership, APGA has continued to thrive, inspiring a new generation of leaders and citizens alike. His commitment to good governance, economic development, and social justice has set a new standard for our party and the nation at large.

“Today, we celebrate a remarkable individual who has dedicated his life to public service and transformative leadership.”