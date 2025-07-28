SMDF, NASD spotlight investment opportunities in solid minerals

By Peter Egwuatu

Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and NASD OTC Exchange PLC, have teamed up to unveil an array of investment opportunities in the Nigerian Solid Minerals sector through a high level webinar.

The webinar is scheduled to hold on July 30, 2025,with the

theme “Unlocking Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Potentials Through The Capital Market “.

The virtual event , scheduled to kick off a physical event later this year, marks a strategic collaboration between NASD PLC and SMDF to boost Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

A statement from NADS indicates that the solid minerals sector has huge potential for Nigeria’s economic growth, but many operators lack technical know – how to raise capital through the capital market, and some are not aware of the opportunities in the sector.

“ This webinar is packaged to bridge the gap between policy insights and showcase investment-ready opportunities in the solid minerals value chain, highlight capital market funding for sustainable investments in Nigeria’s solid minerals industry.

“ It will also engage key stakeholders like regulators, operators financiers , and developers on project financing, explore private-public sector partnerships for infrastructure equipment, and exploration investments, increase awareness of capital market instruments for mining activities, create pipeline of opportunities for capital formation and project funding strengthen stakeholder collaboration between the capital market and mining ecosystem.

“ Participants expected at the webinar include mining companies, exploration firms, mineral asset owners, capital market operators, investment bankers, brokers, trustees, institutional investors, asset management firms, pension funds , regulators, and government agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.”, according to the statement.

The facilitators are the Executive Secretary, SMDF, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi, Executive Commissioner for Operations, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bola Ajomale, Managing Director, NASD, Eguarekhide Longe and the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Mining Corporation, Martins Imonitie.