Six PDP members in House of Representative defect to APC

More members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Thursday, six members of the party in the House of Representatives joined the party.

The lawmakers include Unyime Idem, representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency; Esin Etim, representing Mbo/Okobo/Oron/Udung Uko/Urue federal constituency; and Ekpo Asuquo, who represents Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency.

Others are Uduak Odudoh, the lawmaker representing Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo federal constituency; Okpolupm Etteh, representing Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna federal constituency, and Okon Bassey, representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency.

Additionally, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, another lawmaker elected on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and representing the Ikono/Ini federal constituency of Akwa Ibom, has joined the APC.

The development followed the unveiling of the African Development Congress by the opposition coalition on Wednesday.

Following the launch of the party, many PDP chieftains have defected to the ADC, while others have joined the APC.

