Shari’ah Council, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders mourn Buhari

…Reflect on Former President’s Legacy with Mixed Emotions

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo – Kaduna

As Nigeria continues to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, two prominent religious bodies from Kaduna State—the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) and the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA)—have offered condolences, reflecting on the legacy of the late leader from sharply contrasting perspectives.

In a statement issued by its Kaduna State Chapter, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria described Buhari as a principled leader committed to discipline, integrity, and national moral renewal. The Council expressed profound grief over his death, calling it an “irrefutable loss” to the nation.

Signed by the Council’s Secretary, Engr. AbdurRahman Hassan D., the statement highlighted Buhari’s role in supporting the re-implementation of Shari’ah law in Northern Nigeria during the early 2000s, noting that his constitutional and moral backing gave confidence to Islamic communities at a time of national debate and resistance.

“This courageous stance not only restored confidence among Islamic scholars and communities, but also laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria,” the statement noted.

Beyond religious advocacy, the SCSN praised Buhari’s lifelong campaign against corruption and his strong belief in public discipline. It referenced key policies such as the War Against Indiscipline, the fight against money politics, and his controversial yet “well-intentioned” naira redesign policy during his second term in office.

“While his methods were often seen as tough and divisive, no one could doubt the sincerity of his vision for a morally upright, economically just, and institutionally disciplined Nigeria,” the Council stated.

The Council concluded by praying for Allah’s mercy on the former president, asking that he be granted Aljannatul Firdaus, and urging Nigeria to continue to produce leaders of courage and conviction.

In contrast, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), while also extending condolences, offered a more somber and critical assessment of Buhari’s tenure as a civilian leader.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, the association expressed sorrow over Buhari’s death but lamented what it described as a “dark and painful era” for the people of Southern Kaduna under his administration.

“We mourn with the nation, but we cannot pretend about the hardships our people endured during Buhari’s administration,” the SKCLA said.

The association accused the Federal Government under Buhari of showing indifference toward the security challenges and systemic marginalization faced by Southern Kaduna communities, citing recurring violence and lack of decisive federal intervention.

While acknowledging these grievances, the group drew a contrast between Buhari’s civilian rule and his earlier time as military Head of State (1984–1985), which it recalled with nostalgia despite its authoritarian tendencies.

“Back then, Buhari gave Nigerians — including Southern Kaduna — a sense of renewed national discipline and a strong drive against corruption. People felt the presence of leadership,” Kure noted.

The Christian leaders called for divine healing and unity in the nation and prayed for future leaders who would govern with justice, fairness, and without bias, regardless of religious or ethnic affiliations.

“We hope that with Buhari’s passing, Nigeria can turn a new page. We pray for a country where every citizen feels a sense of belonging,” the statement added.

The contrasting reactions reflect the complex legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, a leader remembered both for his unwavering principles and for the controversies that surrounded his time in office.