SGF’s office counters self, says Akume sanctioned Odunuga’s appointment

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, has confirmed the appointment of Yomi Odunuga as the Special Adviser to SGF, Senator George Akume, on Media and Publicity.

The clarification became necessary following earlier conflicting statements on the appointment of Mr. Odunuga.

The social media and some online news platforms had weekend published stories of the appointment of Mr. Odunuga which was allegedly debunked in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen.

Part of that statement read, “The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, has been drawn to news currently circulating on social media and some online news platforms, on the purported appointment of Yomi Odunuga as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The office wishes to set the record straight that the SGF has at no time made such an appointment, nor has any statement been issued from the Director, Information and Public Relations confirming the same.”

But the Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Terrence Kuanum, in a counter statement captioned “Yomi Odunuga actually appointed by SGF, undergoing documentation” confirmed the appointment.

Kuanum in the statement said, “It has become necessary to make the following clarification from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, His Excellency Senator George Akume, that versatile and respected journalist, Yomi Odunuga, has actually been appointed as Special Adviser to his office on Media and Publicity.

“The appointment received the approval of SGF Akume on Thursday, July 10, 2025 following which the newly appointed Special Adviser was mandated to commence active functions.

“On the same day, in line with the authorisation given him by his new employer, Mr. Odunuga had signed a statement in his new capacity issued to the press debunking the rumours linking the SGF to the position of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“However, in line with due process as required under the Public Service Rules (PSR), the new Special Adviser is undergoing documentation in the office of the SGF for seamless incorporation into the staff of the office.

“SGF Akume reiterates his confidence in the capacity of Mr. Odunuga to bring his wealth of experience and proven track record as a journalist of sterling qualities to bear on the overall image of the office of the SGF.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard any insinuation to the contrary regarding the appointment of Mr. Odunuga by the SGF as has been circulated in sections of the mainstream media.”