Senator Dafinone hails media icon, Nduka Obaigbena at 65

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has extolled the media mogul and Chairman of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a “visionary media trailblazer whose works have reshaped African journalism and culture.”

In a goodwill message made available to newsmen on Monday, Senator Dafinone noted that Prince Obaigbena’s contributions to the Nigerian media landscape remain “unparalleled and enduring,” adding that the media luminary has consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence in both print and broadcast journalism.

“Prince Obaigbena is not just a publisher,” Dafinone said. “He is a pioneer whose bold ideas and fearless journalism have elevated Nigeria’s media industry to international recognition. From the pages of THISDAY to the global studios of ARISE News, his impact has been revolutionary.”

He further noted that Obaigbena’s platforms have been instrumental in shaping national discourse and democratic engagement. “Through his work, he has empowered countless voices and strengthened press freedom. He has held power to account, spotlighted African brilliance, and reminded the world that African stories deserve global stages,” Dafinone stated.

The Senator also praised the celebrant’s foray into cultural diplomacy through creative initiatives like the THISDAY Music Festival and ARISE Fashion Week, which have showcased Nigerian talent to a global audience and contributed significantly to the country’s creative economy.

“Obaigbena has not only informed minds but inspired generations. He is both a cultural ambassador and institution builder,” Dafinone said. “His events have brought global celebrities, thought leaders, and policy influencers to Nigeria, changing perceptions and opening doors for creatives.”

Senator Dafinone, in the statement, lauded the Duke of Nigerian media—as Obaigbena is fondly called—for being a fearless voice even during times when journalism came under attack. “In seasons of peace and pressure, he remained resolute—championing truth, balance, and integrity in media practice.”

The lawmaker emphasized that Obaigbena’s legacy transcends journalism, stating that his contributions to national development, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation will outlive generations. “He is a living institution, one whose life is a masterclass in vision, courage, and audacity.”

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I join millions across the world to celebrate this remarkable man,” Dafinone concluded. “Happy Birthday to the Duke of Nigerian media. May your light continue to shine brightly in the service of truth and the African story.”

The media entrepreneur, who turned 65 on July 14, 2025, has continued to receive accolades from political leaders, media professionals, and cultural figures across the country and beyond.