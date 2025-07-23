Senate stands still for late Buhari

…Thanks FG for naming the University of Maiduguri after him

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, stood still for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, aged 82.

It also hailed President Bola Tinubu and the federal government for naming the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, after him and observed a minute’s silence in honour of the late former President.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central.

Presenting the motion, Senator Bamidele said, among others: ‘’The Senate notes with grief that as the nation mourns the loss of former President, General Muhammadu Buhari, who has left an indelible mark in this nation’s history, it is imperative that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria honours this great leader and patriot of our time.

“However, our consolation is that our former President led a successful and fulfilled life, both as a gallant and courageous soldier, who rose to the peak of his career as a military officer and also as a successful democrat, who ruled this country uninterruptedly for a two-term of eight years as President of this country.’’

During the session, lawmakers took turns to eulogize the late President.

In his contribution, Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West, praised Buhari’s respect for opposition leaders and described him as a decent man, even when they disagreed over policy.

He said: “We may disagree with a leader’s politics or policies, but we must respect their service to the nation.

“President Buhari lived a life of service. I disagreed with some of his policies, such as the removal of a Chief Justice, the 10% allocation to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act, the currency redesign, and his failure to restructure the country. But despite all these, he remained a decent and disciplined man.’’

Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, lamented that “Nigeria lost a leader who gave his all to the nation.

“If we had more Buharis, this country would be far better,’’ Ndume said.

Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, in his tribute, urged Nigerians to uphold Buhari’s values of discipline and honesty, while Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) emphasized Buhari’s commitment to democratic fairness, recalling his famous declaration: “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.”

Senator Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West, who served as APC National Secretary during Buhari’s emergence in 2015, praised his refusal to allow wealthy individuals purchase his nomination forms. “Even when someone donated N200 million, he questioned how the donor earned such money,” Izunaso said.

Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Sani Bello (Niger North), and Muntari Dandutse (Katsina South) also paid tribute to Buhari’s honesty, national service, and public-spiritedness.

Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central remembered Buhari as “a God-fearing leader” whose integrity shaped the values of many, even from his early days as military governor.

Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central, noted that while Buhari’s hallmark was integrity, his weakness laid in trusting appointees too much.

He said the late President remained deeply connected to the north and was always concerned about the well being of those he barely knew.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North, described Buhari as a leader with “a heart of gold” who fought for Nigeria’s unity.

He recalled Buhari’s reluctance to fire people, even under pressure, and his humane consideration in governance.

Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North) recounted Buhari’s incorruptibility and narrated how, even at state functions, the President resisted the culture of offering politicians “brown envelopes.”

Senator Abdul’aziz Yari (Zamfara West) recalled how Buhari initially resisted entering politics, fearing that citizens could suffer post-election violence.

“He was moved into the race by clerics and leaders who persuaded him,” Yari said, noting Buhari’s humility and reliance on his pension.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said: “We are here in the chamber in a solidarity session for President Muhammadu Buhari. What we are doing today in Nigeria is beyond our understanding. We began by adjourning the National Assembly for one week, particularly the Senate, in his honour.

“He served Nigeria. He awakened Nigeria. Nigeria was a part of him. From his youthful days to his adult years, he lived for this country.

“So, upon his demise, we immediately suspended National Assembly activities for one week in his honour. We even postponed the constitution review sitting of the North West Zone to enable our colleagues to participate in the various ceremonies.’’