Sen. Dickson backs Natasha’s return to Senate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, has thrown his weight behind the return of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) to the Senate following a court judgment that nullified her six-month suspension.

Dickson gave his position while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

The former Bayelsa State governor said he had never supported prolonged suspensions of lawmakers, stressing that such actions run contrary to constitutional principles and legislative ethics.

Dickson said, “I sympathize with Natasha. I have never been in support of any parliamentary body suspending members for long periods.

“The Senate leadership and my colleagues know my position on this, anchored on the law, the constitution, and my conviction.

“Senators are here to agree and disagree in the national interest. So, we have to tolerate and respect one another, even when we differ in opinion.”

Dickson emphasized the need for Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume her duties without further delay, insisting that her voice and representation are vital to the legislative process.

“I was not present when her suspension was announced, but that is not my concern. My interest is that she resumes her seat and continues to perform her constitutional responsibilities.

“I understand the court has already made a decision on the matter,” he added.

Two weeks ago, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension by the Senate as unconstitutional, excessive, and a violation of the rights of her constituents.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a ruling, ordered her immediate reinstatement and awarded a ₦5m fine against her for contempt, relating to a satirical Facebook post that breached a court order issued on March 4, 2025.

The post, which appeared to mock Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was ruled to have violated an interim injunction.

Nonetheless, the court ruled that the Senate’s action in suspending her for six months was beyond its constitutional powers.