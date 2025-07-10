Security: Makinde tackles banditry with aircraft

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

By Laolu Elijah

Ibadan — Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday approved the immediate procurement of two aircraft to curb the menace of illegal mining, kidnapping, and other forms of security threats, particularly in the vast hinterlands of Oyo State.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this after the Executive Council meeting.

He said the procurement of the aircraft was approved as part of the government’s renewed determination to further secure the state from the influx of bandits and the perpetration of their activities.

According to the Commissioner, the Council noted that although Oyo State enjoys relative peace compared to other states in the federation, the government would not be complacent, as there are still pockets of kidnapping and banditry occurring in parts of the state.

The two light aircraft, DA 42 MNG model, are Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft equipped with sophisticated surveillance gadgets capable of identifying targets from both high and low altitudes.

The Commissioner explained that the preference for these aircraft, rather than helicopters, is due to their lower maintenance costs, accessible spare parts, and the fact that the Nigerian Air Force already operates several of the same model, which allows for synergy.

Oyo State, he noted, has the largest landmass in the southern part of Nigeria and is bigger than 10 African countries, with a land area of 28,454 square kilometres.

The two aircraft, which will cost N7,763,360,000, will effectively support Amotekun and other security agencies in the state to track and eliminate bandits in their hideouts.

Oyelade added that, of all the South West Security Networks, Amotekun in Oyo State has the highest number of personnel—2,500—as well as the highest number of vehicles (181) and motorcycles (450).

He further noted that Amotekun officers in Oyo State are the highest paid in the South West, with the least-paid earning ¦ 116,000 monthly.

He stated: “The Council also approved the construction of bridges, interchanges, and the clearance of the northeast and southwest segments of the 110km Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project, particularly from the Molarere, Odo-Oba, Abiola Ajimobi Technical University axis, at a total cost of ¦ 83,037,000,000.

The Council assured that 72km of the Circular Road would be completed by the time this administration ends its tenure in 2027.