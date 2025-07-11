Seconding Netanyahu for Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize, by Owei Lakemfa

The great warmonger of our time, Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court, ICC, for war crimes and genocide has proposed President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Israeli Prime Minister, an expert in infanticide and the strategic deployment of starvation to wipe out resistant peoples, handed over to Trump the nomination letter he had written to the Nobel Peace Committee. The Prize, according to the will of Alfred Nobel who initiated it, should be awarded to an individual “who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses”.

Netanyahu explained that he nominated Trump because the American President had “demonstrated steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, security and stability around the world”.

Can anybody doubt that in the past six months Trump has not made the world a safer place and advanced good relations amongst nations of the world? For instance, his use of tariff as missiles has done the most to elicit a common reaction amongst countries like Canada and China.

Trump has a unique style of imposing peace. For instance, when two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, started some fire fight, Trump simply told them, boys, knock it off, and that was it. He also offered to find a solution to the Kashmir crisis that triggered the conflict. I am sure he would offer to buy Kashmir and turn it into a golf resort.

If Trump were to be awarded the prize, it would be the fifth time a US President would get the coveted prize after Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.

The Obama award taught the world a number of lessons. First, those who say it is too early to nominate Trump because he has just spent six months in office, do not have a sense of history. Obama was nominated for the prize when he had spent less than two weeks in office! Secondly, that a person is awarded the Peace Prize does not mean he cannot wage wars across the country. Obama was decorated with the prize on October 9, 2009; it was not until March 2011 that his administration led the West to bomb Libya, injure Muammar Gaddafi which enabled Islamic fundamentalists to summarily execute Gaddafi. When Obama’s Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, was told about the execution of Gaddafi, she laughed and said: “We came, we saw, he died.”

Obama also taught the world that you do not need to be at war with a country before bombing it. This Trump has equally demonstrated when on June 22, 2025 he ordered Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan to be attacked with bunker-busting bombs. So, for a world leader to bomb other countries he has not declared war against, does not mean he is undeserving of the Peace Prize.

A major mistake many make is to assume that the prize is only for those who promote peace. Wrong! It is also for those who promote war, provided they are powerful. Hence, Adolf Hitler was nominated in 1939. The 1973 Prize went to then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a renowned warmonger. In any case, Trump in his first coming had been nominated for the prize in 2021.

Given the foregoing, I hereby second the Netanyahu motion.

Trump deserves the prize for stamping his authority in various areas of conflict this year. The most obvious is the Israeli-Palestinian War which has transformed into full genocide. The main problem, even with the on-going peace talks between Israel and Hamas, is that the former cannot be held to respect any peace accord or international law for that matter. This puts Trump in a dilemma. So he has backed an ingenuous plan: to empty Gaza of its 2.1 million inhabitants and unload its human contents on other countries. What makes this plan faultless is that once there are no Palestinians living in Gaza, the war will stop because Netanyahu will have no starving children to bomb, no hospitals, schools or refugee camps to blast. This way, the world will achieve peace.

So what will happen to the empty lands of Gaza after the forced evacuation? Trump, at a joint press conference with Netanyahu on February 4, 2025, said the US will “take over” and “own” Gaza. The place will then be levelled and housing estates would be built “for the people of the area”. Possibly, some Americans can also move there as, I bet, Trump would build a golf resort.

He also did some magic with the Iranian-Israeli conflict. When the attacks by both countries raged, Trump, apart from assisting Israel militarily, also bombed Iranian nuclear sites. He then called for a ceasefire.

Some have argued that Trump has made the world safer by allegedly stopping Iran from attaining nuclear weapons. If that was his motive, why did he not equally bomb Israeli nuclear sites? In any case, why is he not interested in reducing nuclear weapons in the world, including those of the US? To me Trump’s message is clear: nuclear weapons is for the big boys like US, China, United Kingdom, France and Russia, not for Iranians.

Trump also deserves the prize for his proposals to end the over five-decade conflict between imperial Morocco and resource-rich Western Sahara. The United Nations had proposed a referendum over 35 years ago in which the Sahrawi would be allowed their fundamental human right to vote either for independence or fusion with Morocco. But since Morocco has rejected such an idea, and would not obey the International Court of Justice ruling that Western Sahara is historically separate from it. Trump had decided on a Gaza-like solution. The difference is that the Sahrawi populace will not be forced out of their ancestral lands. Rather, he gifted Western Sahara to Morocco. What is unique about this is that Trump purports to give a part of the world he does not own. But this is the Trumpian streak that qualifies him for the prize. For instance, this year, he gave Panama an ultimatum to remove China from involvement in running the Panama Canal.

We also must not forget that earlier in 2025 Trump decided to take-over Greenland and make Canada the 51st state of the US.

He had also decided that there must be peace accords between Ukraine and Russia. But in the past few days, he had decided to further arm Ukraine to continue the senseless war.

Netanyahu as a war merchant knows those deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize. It is a pity that no individual can propose himself for the prize, otherwise Netanyahu could also have nominated himself.