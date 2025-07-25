SDP disowns El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has disowned former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, declaring that he is neither a member of the party nor authorised to speak for it or represent it.

The SDP Zonal Secretary, North-West Zone, Inuwa Idris, made the disclosure on Friday in Kaduna during a press briefing.

“It has come to our attention that Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i has taken it upon himself to appear in various fora including policy dialogues, stakeholder engagements, and even private strategy meetings purporting to speak on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Let this be made unequivocally clear to all: Malam El-Rufa’i is not authorised, mandated, or recognised by the SDP in any capacity to represent its interests, articulate its positions, or speak on its behalf.

”His actions were carried out entirely without the knowledge, consent, or approval of the party’s national leadership-including our dynamic acting National Chairman, Dr Sadiq Umar, among others,” Idris said.

He emphasised that El-Rufai was not listed in any of the party’s membership records, has never participated in its programmes, nor has he been issued any appointment or mandate to act on behalf of the party at any level.

Idris reaffirmed the leadership of Umar, National Secretary, Chief Olu Agunloye and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

He warned stakeholders and the public to disregard any statements issued by El-Rufai under the SDP banner.

The secretary explained that the party has maintained a transparent system of delegation and official communication.

Idris added that any future engagements, policy discussions, or collaborative initiatives involving the party must be channelled through officially endorsed representatives, whose identities would be made available upon request.

“We pass a vote of no confidence on Malam Nasiru El- Rufa’i.

“We call for the immediate suspension of Dr Umar Ardo from SDP as he is now a known promoter of new political party the ADA, resorting to use of the SDP Platform is the height of desperation and crass display of failure in political brinkmanship.

“Let this serve as a final warning for them: “Desist from your fraudulent activities.

“Any further impersonation or we will be compelled to call for a special committee by the powers of NEC to look into these matters with a view of publishing all the misdeeds across all available platforms.” (NAN)