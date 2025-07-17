Scripture, family shaped my music ministry – Gospel act, Adeoluwa Boluwajaiye

UK-based gospel singer, songwriter, and minister Adeoluwa Israel Boluwajaiye, popularly known as Min. Adeoluwa, is steadily carving a unique path in gospel music with his signature scripture-singing style a blend of direct Bible verses and contemporary gospel sound that’s striking a chord with listeners around the world.

In an exclusive conversation, the It Is Written In His Word crooner reflected on his journey, revealing that his love for music was nurtured from childhood in a family where worship and harmony were a way of life. “My father was a choir leader and my mother an active choir member — music was our family’s heartbeat,” he said. “Everyone in our home could either sing or play an instrument. From a young age, I saw how powerful music could be in communicating God’s Word and transforming lives.”

Min. Adeoluwa’s creative process is rooted deeply in scripture. He describes his songwriting as beginning where most artists end — in the Word. “I treat Scripture as a living well of inspiration,” he explained. Songs like Mary’s Praise were birthed directly from passages such as Luke 1:46-49. “I pray over verses that speak to me and then craft lyrics that preserve their depth while making them melodically relatable,” he said.

His approach is clearly resonating. Just recently, his single It Is Written In His Word surpassed 50,000 streams on Audiomack a milestone he shared with gratitude on social media. “Every stream represents a heart that encountered God’s Word through song,” he wrote. “That’s the real testimony.”

While thankful for the growth, the journey hasn’t always been smooth. “There were times when lack of resources made it difficult to produce quality music,” he admitted. “And introducing scripture-singing to a market focused more on trends than truth required divine wisdom and strategy.”

To overcome those challenges, the gospel minister combines faith with action. “I rely on God, but I also collaborate wisely, invest in visibility, and stay consistent. The Holy Spirit opens doors, but we must do our part too,” he said.

With gospel music gaining more attention globally, Min. Adeoluwa sees digital platforms as a powerful tool. *“Streaming services give us a wider reach, but it’s not enough to be talented — you need to be intentional,” he noted. He believes gospel music must be a visible force online. “There’s a lot of noise on the internet. We need more heaven-sent sounds filling those spaces.”

The singer is gearing up for more. “My next single, THE NAMES OF GOD, drops soon, and I’m also working on an EP featuring more scripture-based songs along with some fresh revelations,” he revealed. He added that nothing compares to ministering live. “When you’re on stage and see people weeping or worshipping because of a verse sung in melody — that’s everything.”

A man of many talents, Min. Adeoluwa is also a writer and digital strategist. To young artists, his message is clear: “Start where you are, stay planted in God’s Word, and let your gift shine through visibility. Don’t wait to be perfect — grow in the process and trust God every step of the way.”

With a sound anchored in Scripture and a heart fixed on impact, Min. Adeoluwa continues to prove that gospel music, when laced with truth, can do more than entertain — it can transform.