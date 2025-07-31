Scientists to study Nigeria’s okra, melon during NASA’s space mission

National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

International astronauts will conduct research on six indigenous Nigerian crops and seeds during the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Crew-11 Mission.

The crops selected by NASA are okra, cowpea, Guinea corn (sorghum), amaranth, maize, and melon. They would be studied to understand their behavioural patterns towards climate resilience, food security and the future of agriculture in space.

Dr. Felix Ale, Director of Media and Corporate Communications at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), stated this on Thursday in a statement issued in Abuja.

NASA is an independent agency of the U.S. government responsible for its civil space programme, aeronautics research and space research.

The Crew-11 Mission, Ale said, will blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, championed by Jaguar Space.

“This mission carries the World Seeds Payload, a groundbreaking international agricultural experiment spearheaded by Jaguar Space, with contributions from eleven emerging space-faring countries, including Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s contribution to this landmark mission includes six indigenous crop seeds, okra, cowpea, Guinea corn (sorghum), amaranth, maize, and melon, which are selected for their nutritional and agricultural significance.

“These seeds will be studied aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to explore their behaviour under microgravity, contributing to research on climate resilience, food security and the future of agriculture in space,” Ale said.

He said the seeds were delivered to the U.S. following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NASRDA and Jaguar Space.

Ale said this was the first time Nigeria would participate in such a mission with a biological payload flying aboard a crewed NASA mission to the ISS.

“It reinforces NASRDA’s commitment to applying space science toward sustainable development and global scientific cooperation.

“Participation in this flight experiment now offers the opportunity to validate findings of the agency on gravity simulation studies on similar crops in a real space environment.

“Beyond the scientific data, the inclusion of culturally significant African crops helps ensure that space exploration reflects diverse perspectives and human experiences making the World Seeds Payload both a scientific experiment and a cultural statement,” he said.

According to him, as the space industry becomes more democratised, Nigeria’s participation signals a future in which African innovation plays a visible and meaningful role in shaping humanity’s journey beyond Earth.

The Crew-11 mission and its biological cargo, he said, were expected to reach the ISS within 24 hours after liftoff, with scientific observations to begin almost immediately upon arrival.

“The World Seeds Payload exemplifies inclusive, culturally grounded space research and highlights the leadership role that emerging space nations like Nigeria could play in shaping the future of humanity beyond Earth,” he said.

Ale said that Mrs. Olayinka Fagbemiro, Assistant Director of the International Cooperation and Linkages Department and the Project Lead for Nigeria on the project, will represent the agency at the inauguration.

Jaguar Space is a bioastronautics and business consulting firm dedicated to advancing science and commerce in space.

