Save Imo community from armed attacks, RULAC begs Gov Uzodimma

Gov Uzodimma

By Vincent Uhumadu

The Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Centre, RULAC, a nongovernmental organisation, Chief Okechukwu Nwanguma, has urged the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to save Ezioha Community in Mbaitoli local government area of the state from the hands of those he described as an armed criminal syndicate allegedly terrorising the area.

In an emotion-filled statement, Nwanguma reminded the governor that Ezioha is just a fifteen-minute drive from the capital city of Owerri, but lamented that the community is being held hostage by the hoodlums.

“These are not petty criminals; they are terrorists, fully equipped, highly coordinated, and operating with a level of impunity and brazenness that insults the idea of governance and territorial integrity”, he said.

Describing Ezioha as a territory under occupation, the RULAC Director added: “What began as an isolated incident has morphed into a full-blown occupation.

“Ezioha is no longer governed by the Constitution or the laws of Nigeria — it is ruled by armed gangs who act as judge, jury, and executioner.

“The murder of Obiefula Emesibe—beaten to death over a television dispute was not an anomaly. It was a judicial execution by a criminal cabal now arrogantly exercising control over people’s lives, property, and movement.

According to him, the situation has escalated to the point that the armed gang levies taxes, approves weddings and burials, and imposes arbitrary fines.

He said that markets, schools, and churches in the community are now deserted, adding that the residents are fleeing in droves, abandoning their ancestral homes.

He also alleged that Police and vigilante operatives are routinely ambushed, while security installations are often attacked.

His words: “This isn’t just about Ezioha anymore. From Umuaka to Amazano, Orodo to Ukwuorji, this cancer is spreading rampantly and unchecked.

“Multiple kidnappings have occurred along major highways, including the Orlu-Owerri Road. A Russian returnee was recently abducted, beaten, and robbed.

The armed gunmen infiltrated Owerri metropolis, taking victims directly to Ezioha’s riverside terror camp. Three DSS operatives were ambushed and killed. Children, traders, police officers, and retirees have disappeared without a trace.

“Even the gallant officers of the Umuaka Police Division, who have repelled multiple attacks, are now isolated and overwhelmed. And the criminals? They’re evolving. Reports show they are armed with AK-47s, walkie-talkies, IEDs, and are using solar-powered CCTVs in the forest to monitor security deployments.

“When terror gangs control communities and state authorities are either absent or ineffective, the government has failed in its most sacred constitutional duty. This is not just a moral failure, it is a constitutional collapse.”

He urged the governor to:

*urgently lead a coordinated security response in collaboration with the federal government, Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, NSCDC, and local vigilantes to dislodge the hoodlums in Ezioha and its environs.

*deploy special counter-insurgency units, with tactical support including drones, aerial reconnaissance, and terrain-adapted vehicles to navigate the difficult topography of the Njaba River hideouts.

*declare a state of emergency in the affected area to allow for swift security operations and humanitarian response.

*mobilize displaced residents, community leaders, and local intelligence to reclaim and rebuild affected communities under government protection and

*create a truth-telling and accountability platform for survivors and victims’ families, and ensure restitution and justice.

Nwanguma added: “It is no longer enough to blame opposition, misinformation, or political sabotage. The people of Imo are not asking for speeches. They are asking for safety. They want to return home. They want to bury their dead without permission from the criminals. They want to live without paying taxes to murderers.

“The people of Ezioha, Umuaka, Amakor, and Njaba have been screaming into the void. Many are dead. More will die if you continue to turn a blind eye.

“Do not wait until the terrorists attack Government House in Owerri before you recognize the urgency of this threat. Ezioha is not some distant forest. It is 15 minutes from the seat of power. That should alarm you.

“This is your state. These are your people. This is your fight. If you do nothing, you will be remembered not as a governor who failed, but as one who watched his people perish while playing the blame game.”

Saying that enough is enough, Nwanguma said: “Let history record that when terror challenged the soul of Imo, the governor stood up—not just in rhetoric, but in action.”