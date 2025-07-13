Sanwo-Olu, Ngige, David Mark, Lawan, Lagos APC mourn Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari

….Leaders Pay Tributes to Former President, Call Him a Patriot, Unifier, and Titan of Integrity

By Henry Umoru, Luminous Jannamike, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Olasunkanmi Akoni

ABUJA – The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to evoke a wave of national mourning as prominent political leaders, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Senate Presidents Ahmad Lawan and David Mark, ex-Minister of Labour Senator Chris Ngige, and the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), offered heartfelt tributes to the late leader, describing him as a courageous statesman who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape.

Lawan: Buhari’s Death Marks the End of an Era

By Henry Umoru

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, described Buhari’s passing as “the end of an era” defined by discipline and national dedication. In a personally signed statement, Lawan recalled their partnership in the 9th National Assembly, noting that Buhari’s integrity and sense of duty inspired confidence.

“President Buhari’s leadership was nothing short of exemplary, marked by resolute integrity, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to national security and economic reform,” Lawan said, adding that Buhari’s legacy will guide future leaders.

David Mark: Nigeria Has Lost a Unifying Force

By Luminous Jannamike

Interim Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Senate President David Mark said Nigeria had lost “a hero and a patriot.” Recalling their time during the military regime of the 1980s, Mark said Buhari’s sacrifices for national unity and stability would be remembered for generations.

“His unwavering commitment to keeping Nigeria united stood out as his most significant contribution. He will be missed, but his legacy endures,” Mark noted in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Mumeh.

Ngige: Buhari Played Politics with Morals

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, mourned Buhari as a leader who brought morality into Nigerian politics. In his tribute titled “The Exit of a Titan and Patriot”, Ngige described Buhari as a disciplinarian who empowered his appointees and led with principle and restraint.

“President Buhari played politics with morals. He was austere, selfless, and transparent,” Ngige said. “I pray God forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest.”

Ajuri Ngelale, Buhari’s former aide also paid tribute, saying, “Buhari was my first boss in public service—a man of structure, simplicity, and unyielding belief in Nigeria’s greatness.”

Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria Has Lost a Courageous, Honest Leader

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed profound grief, describing Buhari as “a man of courage and honesty” whose leadership would remain a reference point for integrity in governance.

“He sacrificed the greater part of his life for the service of our country,” Sanwo-Olu said in a statement released by his media adviser, Gboyega Akosile. “His disciplined leadership and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and development are worthy of emulation.”

Lagos APC: Buhari’s Legacy Will Endure

Also reacting, the Lagos chapter of the APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said Buhari’s passing is a major loss to the party and the nation. The party praised him for combating corruption, promoting democracy, and laying a foundation for national renewal.

“His love for Nigeria was evident in every step of his public service. His absence will be deeply felt, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” the party stated.