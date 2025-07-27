Sanwo-Olu congratulates Super Falcons on WAFCON triumph

credit: justinaaniefiok/x

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, on their historic victory over Morocco to win the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message posted on his official Facebook page late Saturday night, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the team’s performance as “a flawless 10 out of 10,” lauding their skill, determination, and the immense pride they brought to the nation.

“Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their well-deserved WAFCON victory,” the governor wrote. “This win is a reminder of what can happen when talent, discipline, and belief come together. To the players, coaches, and everyone who worked behind the scenes — thank you for making the country proud once again.”

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the significance of the win, describing it as a powerful statement on the strength and resilience of Nigerian football, particularly at a time when global interest in women’s sports is growing.

“You’ve shown the world the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, and I celebrate you wholeheartedly,” he added.

The Super Falcons’ triumph marks their record-extending 10th WAFCON title, reinforcing their dominance in African women’s football and raising hopes for an impressive outing at the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sanwo-Olu’s message added to the wave of national celebration, with many Nigerians applauding the team for uplifting the nation’s spirit through their remarkable achievement.