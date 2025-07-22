Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Alumni Association sets date for 2025 national elections

The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Alumni Association (RUGIPOAA), Owo, has announced that its 2025 national elections will take place on Saturday, 26th July 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Polytechnic premises in Owo.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Comrade Ibikunle O. Kunle (Open Heaven), and the Secretary, TPL (CSP) Olufemi Adeyemi, the committee stated that the elections will be conducted in line with the provisions of the association’s 2019 Constitution (as amended), specifically citing Article Seven (7) A(i), (iv), D(ii), (iii) and Article 10, Section B and C.

The announcement follows the formal inauguration of the Electoral Committee by the National Executive Council on 8th June 2025.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, the committee assured members of its readiness to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.

It also called on all eligible alumni to actively participate in the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of collective involvement in shaping the future leadership of the association.

Ask ChatGPT