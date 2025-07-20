Rights advocate urges Senate to pass resolution condemning Israel genocide in Gaza

By Ephraim Oseji

Human Rights Advocate, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, has urged the Senate to pass a resolution compelling the Federal Government to condemn human rights abuses in Gaza.

While appealing to the Senate to work with international organisations, such as the United Nations, to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, the lawyer expressed concern that the ongoing violence and human rights violations demand a strong response from Nigeria.

Omirhobo said armless and defenceless Palestine civilians, babies, children, women and men are being killed with over 127,394 wounded mostly women and children.

He said: “An estimated 10,000 people trapped under rubble as a result of Israeli bombing can only be equated with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Israeli government is weaponising and poisoning food.

“They cruelly shoot and kill starving people queuing at food sites after luring them there and also refuse food and relief materials to enter into Gaza. Over 1 million Palestinians face emergency levels of food insecurity, with verified reports of children dying from starvation.

“92 per cent of homes and 50 per cent of buildings in Gaza have been intentionally and deliberately damaged or destroyed by the Israeli soldiers and settlers leaving civilians without shelter resulting in over 1.9 million Palestinians to be internally displaced persons with many forced to flee due to Israeli incessant evacuation orders. Properties belonging to displaced and fleeing Palestinians are looted by Israeli soldiers and settlers and their land confiscated.

“94 per cent of hospitals in Gaza are severely damaged or destroyed. Almost half of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are non-functional, with critical shortages of medications and medical supplies. As if this is not bad enough, the Israeli soldiers have taken delight in attacking and killing medical doctors, health workers and aid workers in their hundreds.

“All Israel has done so far and is doing in Gaza has met with the definition of the what genocide is as per The Genocide Convention of 1948 which defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical racial, or religious group, including: Killing members of the group, Causing serious bodily or mental harm, Deliberately inflicting conditions to bring about physical destruction, Imposing measures to prevent birth and Forcibly transferring children out of the group.”

He stated that Nigeria, as a member of the United Nations, cannot stand by and turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed by Israel.

Consequently, he suggested that, “the Nigeria Senate pass a resolution condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, acknowledging the genocide and ethnic cleansing being carried by Israeli on the Palestinians in Gaza and environs, consider imposing sanctions such as economic or diplomatic measures on Israel, to pressure them to change their polities, sanction the Israel officials involved in the genocide and ethnic cleansing, review Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship with Israel, potentially downgrading or suspending relations until the situation in Gaza improves and that the Senate allocate funds or resources to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza, providing aid to affected civilian.

“I urge you to join the rest of the World to condemn the on-going genocide and ethnic cleansing going on unabated in Gaza and hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and ensure justice for affected civilians.”