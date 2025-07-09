Ribadu warns opposition against underrating Tinubu

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has cautioned critics of the Tinubu administration against underestimating the President’s leadership and commitment to transforming Nigeria, insisting that such critics belong to a past era with outdated ideas and failed records.

Speaking at the National Cybersecurity Conference 2025 held in Abuja, Ribadu declared that Nigeria is now safer, more stable, and increasingly attractive for investment, owing to the reforms and strategic policies introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ribadu dismissed ongoing criticisms from certain quarters as the rantings of “expired” political figures who feel entitled to perpetual relevance, warning that Nigerians are now more discerning and would not be swayed by propaganda.

“Things are changing. We are stabilising the country. Forget what some people are saying — Nigeria is safer and better every single day,” Ribadu stated.

He highlighted major improvements in the security situation across previously volatile regions, including the Niger Delta and the South-East, noting that a combination of proactive measures and collaborative efforts with security agencies and technology partners was yielding tangible results.

“Niger Delta is safer than ever before. The South-East is returning to normalcy. Those fueling unrest from abroad will be tracked and prosecuted. We will not allow external forces to destabilize our progress,” he said.

The NSA lauded President Tinubu’s capacity and leadership, describing him as a “digital, enlightened and visionary leader” whose administration is charting a clear path for economic recovery and national rebirth.

“We have quality leadership today in our country. Mr. President is a digital President. He is educated and deeply informed. People who underestimate him are doing so at their own peril,” Ribadu warned.

He took a swipe at opposition figures and media commentators who, he said, remain fixated on past politics and have contributed little to nation-building.

“These are people who looted and plundered this country. Now they are shouting on television. They are outdated. Nigeria has moved on — and Nigerians are wiser,” Ribadu remarked.

He called on telecommunication companies, tech innovators, and international investors to embrace the Nigerian market, saying that the country is now positioned as Africa’s digital and economic hub.

“We are working with major telecom operators. Our cybersecurity strategy is strong. Nigeria is safe and open for business. Investors should know that Nigeria is the future of Africa,” Ribadu assured.

The NSA concluded by emphasizing the need for unity and trust in the current leadership, urging citizens to focus on the nation’s collective progress rather than be distracted by “expired” voices of the past.