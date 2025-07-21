Resolve visa issues before July 31- US warns Americans in Nigeria

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja has advised American citizens living in Nigeria to sort out any visa problems before July 31 or face serious penalties from the Nigerian government.

This comes after the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that foreign nationals who overstay their visas will now face stricter measures, including daily fines and long-term bans from re-entering the country.

In a statement on the US website dated July 7, 2025, themed ‘MESSAGE FOR U.S. CITIZENS IN NIGERIA ON CHANGES IN NIGERIAN VISA POLICY,’ the US Embassy said, “The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens that effective August 1, 2025, the Nigerian Federal Government will begin imposing strict penalties on foreigners who have overstayed their visas.

“To provide an opportunity for affected individuals to comply with immigration regulations, an online immigration amnesty portal is available until the end of July. The portal allows visitors to fix their stay before the penalties are enforced.”

US citizens who have overstayed their visas are advised to take advantage of the window before the end of July.

The statement added, “US citizens currently in Nigeria who have overstayed their visa are strongly encouraged to fix their stay through the amnesty portal before July 31, 2025.

“Failure to do so may result in significant financial penalties and long-term restrictions on re-entry to Nigeria. All U.S. citizens are reminded to adhere to Nigerian visa regulations to avoid complications.”

As part of the new immigration rules, the Ministry of Interior introduced a $15 daily fine for each day a visitor overstays, which started on May 1, 2025.

The amnesty period to clear outstanding issues without paying fines ends on July 31.

“Visitors who fail to fix their status by the end of the amnesty period will be subject to the accrued daily surcharge. Overstays of six months or more will result in a five-year ban on reentry. Overstays of one year or more will result in a 10-year re-entry ban,” the statement added.

From August 1, anyone who has not used the amnesty window will face the full charges.

Overstaying for six months or more will attract a five-year ban, while staying one year or more will lead to a 10-year ban from re-entering Nigeria.

The US Embassy also explained that a new online portal is available to help applicants submit stay permit requests, upload documents, and get clearance without visiting an immigration office, removing the stress of queues and extra charges.