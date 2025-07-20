Reserved seats bill will advance gender-based governance — WRAPA

…Calls for Electoral Reform, Independent INEC Appointment Panel

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) and a coalition of civil society organisations have thrown their weight behind the Additional/Reserved Seats Bill, describing it as a crucial step toward achieving inclusive and gender-based governance in Nigeria.

The bill, currently under consideration as part of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), seeks to create special legislative seats for women at both federal and state levels.

Speaking on behalf of the group during a public hearing on constitutional review for Imo and Abia States, held in Owerri on Saturday, Saudatu S. Mahdi, Secretary General of WRAPA Nigeria, called on lawmakers to fast-track the passage of the bill and ensure its implementation in the next legislative cycle.

WRAPA commended the House of Representatives and state governors for backing the bill, which proposes:

One additional Senate seat per state and the FCT exclusively for women (37 new seats)

Two additional House of Representatives seats per state for women (74 new seats)

Three additional State Assembly seats per senatorial district for women (108 new seats)

“This bill is pivotal. If passed, it will position Nigeria for accelerated, inclusive development and align us with other progressive nations advancing gender-balanced governance,” Mahdi stated.

The group further advocated the creation of a special constituency framework to ensure that women contesting the reserved seats can do so equitably and competitively. They urged that the law come into effect from the next legislative session to guarantee prompt impact.

Beyond the issue of reserved seats, WRAPA and its partners called for constitutional amendments to remove the power of appointing the INEC Chairman from the Presidency, citing risks of political interference.

They recommended adopting a model similar to Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) system, as well as recommendations from the Justice Uwais Committee (2008).

“Sections 154(1) and 157 of the Constitution vest appointment powers in the Presidency, which can undermine public confidence in INEC’s neutrality,” Mahdi warned.

Under their proposal:

An independent panel would nominate three candidates

The President selects one, based on Council of State advice

The Senate confirms the nominee

WRAPA urged the 10th National Assembly to seize what it described as a “historic opportunity” to deliver constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and safeguard Nigeria’s electoral integrity.

“This is more than a gender bill; it’s a national development bill. The time to act is now,” Mahdi declared.