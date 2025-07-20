Reps urged to reject Indigene Bill

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Think Yoruba First Organisation Worldwide, TYF, has rejected the proposed bill aimed at granting indigene status to any Nigerian who has lived in a state for at least 10 years.

The bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Ben Kalu, was supported by the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking at the South East Zonal Public hearing for Imo and Abia on the Constitution Review held in Owerri, Governor Uzodinma called for a redefinition of indigeneity, suggesting that anyone born in a state or has lived in a state for upwards of ten years should be considered a legitimate indigene of that state.

“We should not be seen to be speaking from two sides of our mouth. We need to legally define indigeneity by birth or long-term residence,” he has saie.

However, the TYF’s Public Relations Officer, Ogbeni Oluwole Lewis, in a statement, described the bill as a “expansionist agenda” aimed at depriving many of their birthright.

The organisation claimed that an overwhelming 94 per cent of Yoruba reject the bill, with over 70 per cent preferring to exist as a separate entity rather than consider such a proposal.

According to the organisation, the bill is targeted at Yorubaland, which has historically played host to a large number of economic migrants and settlers.

The organisation noted that the ratio of migration into Yorubaland to that of Yoruba moving to other regions is 50:1, with the Lagos-Ogun-Oyo corridor being a major destination for migrants.

TYF urged lawmakers to reject the bill, warning that its passage could lead to eternal civil wars across the country.

The group also quoted the words of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who had warned that if one inch of Yorubaland is touched, he had the mandate of the people to secede from such a fraudulent entity.

The organisation urged lawmakers to send the bill to the “wastebin where it belongs,” emphasising that Yoruba will not pay the price for decades of voting for terrible leaders and poor planning.

The statement reads: “In a move which confirms suspicions, Gov Hope Uzodinma boldly released a provocative statement in support of the bill proposed by his kinsman, Hon Ben Kalu, seeking to grant indigene status to any Nigerian based in any state for at least 10 years. This clearly reveals the face behind the ‘big masquerade.

“Passing such a bill puts the birthright of Yoruba in jeopardy. We need to remind all Nigerians that our forefathers shed blood and water to retain the entire Yorubaland for us all. They did not sacrifice everything only to hand their life possessions to aliens; some of whom share DNA with the same invaders they defeated. Such a bill means losing a war already won by our fathers. It does eternal damage to their memory and legacies.

“Even the blind knows Yorubaland plays hosts to the highest number of economic migrants and settlers. The ratio of migration into Yorubaland to that of Yoruba moving to other regions is 50:1. The first choice of Gov Hope’s kinsmen is not nearby Rivers; it is the Lagos-Ogun-Oyo corridor. This obviously indicates that the bill is targeted at Yorubaland.

“We call on our lawmakers to send that bill to the waste bin where it belongs! It is an invitation to eternal civil wars all over the Country.

“Finally, we stand by the words of Great Awo at the Lagos Conference decades ago- “If one inch of Yorubaland is touched in whatever guise, I have the mandate of our people to secede from such a fraudulent entity”. As obdurate Awoists, need we say more?”