Reps move to ban public servants from patronising private schools, hospitals

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for first reading a bill seeking to prohibit public and civil servants, including their immediate families, from patronising private schools and healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

The bill was sponsored by Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, lawmaker representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State.

Speaking at a press briefing after the bill was read for the first time on the floor of the House, Ogah described the “Private Institutions and Health Care Service Providers (Prohibition) Bill, 2025” as a “turning point in the history of our nation,” stating that it aims to restore confidence in public institutions and eliminate conflict of interest in service delivery by public officials.

“This Bill intends to prohibit all public and civil servants, including their immediate family members, from patronizing private schools and healthcare services in order to avoid conflict of interest, maintain public trust, and ensure high, uncompromised standards and integrity of these public institutions,” Ogah said.

The lawmaker drew historical comparisons, referencing Nigeria’s founding fathers, including Sir Ahmadu Bello, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, who were all products of public or mission schools. He lamented the current trend of government officials relying on private and foreign services while public institutions deteriorate.

“The penchant for patronizing private educational institutions and healthcare services was alien to our democrats of old. Today, it has become an unwholesome trend for public and civil servants to seek private educational institutions and medical care for themselves and their family members—to the detriment of our country,” Ogah added.

Citing statistics, Ogah noted that despite allocating N1.336 trillion to healthcare in the 2024 national budget, Nigerians spent over $1 billion annually on foreign medical treatment. He also pointed out that under the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians spent at least $29.29 billion on foreign medical expenses over eight years. Additionally, between January and March 2024 alone, $38.17 million was spent on foreign education, while in 2023, that figure reached $218.87 million.

“If we have started the removal of petroleum subsidy, we must also enforce this Bill to prohibit the patronizing of private schools and health care services by public and civil servants,” he asserted.

According to Ogah, the continuous neglect of public institutions due to elite preference for private alternatives has led to “a shadow of their former selves, with little or no infrastructural development and fallen standards of services.”

“It does not speak well of our country that our Presidents and notable government functionaries are seen to be going abroad for medical treatment—and even dying in the process,” he said.

The proposed legislation, he argued, is aimed at putting an end to what he termed “medical and educational tourism” among public sector workers, adding that promoting local institutions would enhance national pride and institutional accountability.

“I therefore call on Nigerians and indeed the Fourth Estate of the Realm to join me in supporting this Bill and begin a new consciousness of promoting our health care and educational institutions,” Ogah urged.

“Let the campaign begin with hashtag #PromoteOurSchoolsAndHealthcareServices;PrivateInstitutionsAndHealthcareServicesProvidersProhibitionBill2025.”