Renewed Mind unveils freelance platform for  creatives, professionals

By Efe Onodjae

A new freelance platform designed to empower creativity and professionals, Renewed Mind, has officially launched, offering a culturally relevant marketplace for buying and selling services online.

The platform, founded by Miracle Ikhielea, aims to address the gaps in the growing freelance economy across Africa by providing a seamless and trust-centered environment for transactions while prioritizing user growth and meaningful engagement.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, Ikhielea noted that the platform is built across Africa and beyond, focused on flexibility, human value, and long-term impact.

“This isn’t just another Fiverr or Upwork,” she said. “We’re reimagining freelancing to prioritize meaningful exchange, relationship-building, and personal growth. Renewed Mind was created to not only help users earn but also evolve.”

The freelance platform targets graphic designers, writers, developers, virtual assistants, strategists, and other skilled individuals seeking to monetize their expertise while connecting with real clients in a supportive ecosystem.

With the increasing adoption of freelancing as a viable career path across the continent, many existing platforms often fail to cater to the local realities and inclusivity needs of African users. Renewed Mind seeks to bridge this gap by creating an intuitive freelance space that allows freelancers and business owners to thrive while accessing quality support.

“We’re here to help the hustler who’s ready to level up, the student with marketable skills, the business owner looking for quality support, and the full-time creative seeking freedom and income security,” Ikhielea added.

The platform is now live and open for registration to freelancers and clients who wish to sign up, create profiles, and begin offering or hiring services across various sectors.