Release investigation reports without delay — Tinubu tasks NSIB

By Nnasom David

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to prioritise the prompt investigation of transportation incidents and ensure the timely release of findings to enhance safety and prevent future occurrences.

The charge was made during a multimodal transportation stakeholders’ workshop organized by the NSIB on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said delays in investigating accidents only deepen uncertainty for victims’ families and allow avoidable risks to persist.

He noted that the NSIB is mandated to begin investigations within seven days of serious incidents, with a focus on preserving evidence, promptly interviewing witnesses, and identifying causal factors without unnecessary delays.

The President emphasized the importance of drawing from international best practices, such as those of the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which promotes timely investigations and the rapid release of preliminary findings to enable the implementation of interim safety measures.

“History teaches us that ignored lessons lead to repeated tragedies,” he warned.

He added that investigations must translate into actionable safety recommendations to prevent recurrence.

Keyamo reiterated the call, urging stakeholders to integrate NSIB’s recommendations into policy frameworks, allocate necessary resources, and ensure compliance through active monitoring.

“Let us establish inter-ministerial task forces to track and enforce these recommendations, ensuring accountability at every level,” he said.

He noted that the aviation sector had already adopted several NSIB recommendations, including fatigue management and runway safety, leading to visible improvements, and encouraged the transportation and maritime sectors to follow suit.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Keyamo stated that collaboration across sectors is essential for building resilient transport systems.

“Together, we can build robust air traffic controls, safer railways with advanced signals, secure marine routes with modern navigation aids, and integrated emergency protocols. Our government is committed to supporting NSIB through funding, capacity building, and policy alignment,” he said.

Earlier, the Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jnr, stated that the workshop aimed to foster open dialogue, share insights, and refine safety frameworks across the aviation, maritime, and railway sectors.

“In an era where transportation systems are increasingly interconnected, collaboration is not just beneficial, it is essential,” Badeh noted.

He revealed that three key draft regulations were under review during the workshop: the Railway Accident Investigation Regulations, the Maritime Safety Investigation Regulations, and the revised Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Regulations. These drafts, he said, are designed to enhance safety protocols, align with global standards, and address Nigeria’s specific challenges across the transportation landscape.

Vanguard News