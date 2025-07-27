Re: Insecurity: Rooting out saboteurs

By BILKISU SHEKARAU

Insecurity in Nigeria has become a grim part of our daily lives. We wake up to distressing reports and are often met with a sense of indifference and resignation. The threats have persisted for far too long, and sadly, there is no clear sign of them abating. Our nation teeters on the edge due to this relentless tide of violence.

The July 16 editorial of Vanguard newspapers, titled “Insecurity: Rooting Out Saboteurs,” rightly highlighted the alarming presence of groups like Boko Haram, the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, and violent elements among the Fulani herdsmen. These groups openly promote jihadist ideologies and seek to impose their beliefs through terror. They have wreaked havoc across rural and urban communities, burning homes, displacing families, enslaving civilians, and killing innocents.

Sadly, this scourge has permeated both the grassroots and the corridors of power. Former President Goodluck Jonathan once lamented that Boko Haram sympathisers had infiltrated his administration. Today, their influence appears even more deeply rooted. There are credible reports that these groups have received support, including arms and resources, from high-ranking officials and elites. Even more troubling are allegations that some terrorists disguise themselves as military or police personnel to further their attacks, especially in the Northern region, where insecurity has reached terrifying proportions.

While the Nigerian Army has consistently denied claims of jihadist infiltration, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa admitted in May 2025 that informants and collaborators exist within both the Armed Forces and local communities. He confirmed that the tragic Benue massacre was made possible through leaked intelligence from insiders within the security system. General Musa also emphasized that Nigeria’s security crisis cannot be solved solely through military might. Non-kinetic strategies, including intelligence gathering, community engagement, and robust government action at both state and federal levels, are essential.

Yet, despite these glaring realities, it is disheartening that the Federal Government continues to label these coordinated terrorist attacks as mere “communal clashes”, suggesting that peace can be achieved through “reconciliation” and “negotiation.” In truth, innocent citizens have become sacrificial lambs in the face of this state inaction. If we continue to mischaracterise this crisis and fail to implement meaningful security reform, we will remain stuck in this cycle of chaos. Nigeria is a nation rich in potential and resources, but insecurity has stifled our ability to harness these blessings for growth and development. It may feel like it is too late to turn the tide, but better late than never. The time to act is now.

Ms Shekarau, a Mass Communication student at Nile University of Abuja and an intern with PRNigeria, wrote via: [email protected]