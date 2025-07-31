Putin signs law that fines online searches for ‘extremist’ content

President Putin of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday put his signature to a law that fines internet users who search for web pages, books, artwork or music albums that authorities deem “extremist”.

The law, slammed by critics as another dangerous attack on freedom of thought and expression in Russia, introduces fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($64) on anyone found to have deliberately searched for, or gained access to, material listed as “extremist materials”.

More than 5,000 entries are on the official list, including songs praising Ukraine, blog posts by feminist rock band Pussy Riot and websites critical of Putin.

Lawmakers in the lower house State Duma backed the bill earlier this month despite rare opposition from two parliamentary groups.

Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin, who organised a protest against the bill, said it was like “something out of 1984” — a reference to George Orwell’s novel about a totalitarian superstate.

“This law punishes thought crimes,” he told AFP earlier this month.

The law also bans advertising for virtual private networks (VPNs) and impose fines for transferring SIM cards to another person, both ways of browsing with more privacy.

Many Russian users continue to access websites banned by the state via VPN services that allow them to get around state blocks.

Russia has drastically restricted press freedom and freedom of speech online since launching its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

It has blocked access to dozens of Western sites, including Facebook and Instagram.