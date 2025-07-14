Purp crowned winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10

By Ayo Onikoyi

After weeks of fierce competition and show-stopping performances, Nigerian Idol Season 10 has come to an electrifying end — and Purp has emerged the ultimate winner!

The grand finale, aired live on Sunday, saw Purp go head-to-head with fellow finalist Raymu in a nail-biting showdown that tested their vocal prowess, stage charisma, and audience connection. In the end, it was Purp who won the hearts of viewers across the country, clinching the coveted title with the highest number of votes.

Hosted by renowned media personality IK Osakioduwa, the finale was a star-studded celebration of talent, featuring stellar performances, celebrity appearances, and heartfelt moments. Judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and Iyanya, along with guest judge 9ice, commended both finalists for their growth and determination throughout the season.

As the newly crowned Nigerian Idol, Purp walks away with a game-changing prize package that includes: A brand-new SUV, ₦30 million cash prize, A DStv Explora with one-year Premium subscription, A music deal to kickstart their journey to stardom

Reacting to the win, an emotional Purp said, “This moment feels surreal. I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, supported, and believed in me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

Nigerian Idol Season 10 has been a showcase of raw talent, passion, and inspiring stories. With Purp now stepping into the limelight, a new chapter begins.

Fans can catch up on the finale and past episodes on GOtv, DStv Stream, and Showmax. Plus, subscribers who reconnect or upgrade before July 31st will enjoy an automatic bouquet upgrade at no extra cost, thanks to GOtv’s “We Got You” campaign.

Congratulations to Purp — Nigeria’s newest music sensation!