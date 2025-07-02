PSG vs Bayern, Madrid vs Dortmund – Club World Cup quarter-final line-up

Spanish giants Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 on Tuesday to set up a Club World Cup quarter-final clash against Borussia Dortmund, who edged Mexican side Monterrey.

Serhou Guirassy struck twice for the German outfit as they scraped past Sergio Ramos’s side 2-1 in a tight last-16 clash in Atlanta and denied the former Real Madrid skipper a match-up against his former team.

Youngster Gonzalo Garcia headed home his third goal of the tournament to help Madrid edge Italian side Juventus at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami earlier.

It was an impressive display from Xabi Alonso’s Madrid side, unbeaten under the new coach, and they were further boosted by Kylian Mbappe’s return from illness as a substitute.

The completed line-up for the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup (kick-offs Nig Time):

Friday

In Orlando (20:00)

Fluminense (BRA) v Al-Hilal (KSA)

Saturday

In Philadelphia (02:00 Saturday)

Palmeiras (BRA) v Chelsea (ENG)

In Atlanta (17:00)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

In East Rutherford (21:00)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)