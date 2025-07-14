Prof. Gwarzo mourns late President Buhari, describes him as a patriotic statesman

The President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American Universities of Nigeria and Niger, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, describing his passing as a monumental loss to the nation and the African continent.

In a solemn message released on Sunday, Prof. Gwarzo paid glowing tribute to the late leader, recalling his legacy of discipline, integrity, and national service that defined both his military and democratic leadership.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was not just a leader; he was a symbol of dedication, simplicity, and unwavering patriotism. He loved Nigeria deeply and served her with every ounce of strength throughout his life,” Gwarzo said.

Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, Muhammadu Buhari rose to national prominence as a military ruler between 1983 and 1985 before returning decades later as a democratically elected president in 2015. He served two consecutive terms until 2023, during which he pursued a vision of national rebirth, anti-corruption, and infrastructural revival.

Prof. Gwarzo, an acclaimed educationist and international advocate for African development, noted that Buhari’s leadership though often debated—was grounded in deep personal sacrifice and a commitment to national unity.

“President Buhari’s journey from the battlefield to the ballot box reflected his resilience and deep sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people,” he said. “His passing marks the end of an era, but his principles and modest lifestyle will remain etched in our national memory.”

Professor Gwarzo also extended prayers to the Buhari family, the people of Daura, and the entire nation, urging Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of selflessness, integrity, and discipline that the late leader stood for.

“In moments like this, we are reminded that true leadership lies in serving with humility and living for something greater than oneself. That is what Buhari did, and his memory will inspire generations to come,” he added.

As Nigeria and the global community continue to send in tributes, Buhari’s legacy as a soldier, a statesman, and a servant of the people continues to resonate across political and generational lines. His life story, shaped by duty and devotion, remains a cornerstone in the chronicle of Nigeria’s post-independence evolution.