President Tinubu hosts class of 1999 governors in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu hosted members of the 1999 class of governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The former governors, who were the first set elected at the dawn of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic in 1999, were led to the State House by James Ibori, a former Delta State governor.

Although the details of their discussions were not disclosed at the time of filing this report, the visit is widely believed to be part of President Tinubu’s ongoing consultations with key political stakeholders.

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, announced the development in a post via his verified X handle.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in Audience, class of 1999 Governors led by H.E James Ibori, Former Governor of Delta State at the State House

The class of 1999 governors is considered influential in Nigeria’s democratic journey, having played critical roles in shaping the country’s political landscape since the return to civil rule over two decades ago.

The meeting marks another in a series of engagements by President Tinubu aimed at strengthening alliances and consolidating political support ahead of key national decisions.

