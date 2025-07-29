President Mahama appoints Said Sinare as Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

….Signals Strategic diplomatic growth

President John Dramani Mahama has turned to experienced hands in his latest diplomatic appointments, nominating former NDC National Vice Chairman Alhaji Said Sinare as Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia – a familiar terrain for the seasoned diplomat who previously held the same position during Mahama’s first term.

The July 21 appointment letter from the Presidency, sighted by our newsroom, forms part of a broader reshuffle that sees eight new envoys deployed to strategic posts including South Korea, Italy and Kenya. But it’s the Saudi Arabia posting that’s generating the most buzz in diplomatic circles, given the Gulf nation’s growing importance to Ghana’s economic interests.

“Sinare isn’t just going as an ambassador – he’s going as Ghana’s chief negotiator in one of our most critical bilateral relationships,” a Foreign Ministry insider revealed. “From oil deals to Hajj arrangements and infrastructure financing, Riyadh has become too important to leave to inexperienced hands.”

The ever ambitious diplomat brings rare credentials to the table, having previously served as Ghana’s top envoy in both Saudi Arabia and Egypt. His deep understanding of Arab diplomacy and extensive network across the region are seen as major assets at a time when Ghana is seeking to attract Middle Eastern investment.

Political analysts view the move as part of Mahama’s strategy to rebuild Ghana’s diplomatic corps with proven performers. “This is back-to-basics foreign policy,” remarked University of Ghana international relations professor Nana Akosua Ankomah. “Rather than political appointments, we’re seeing the return of career diplomats who know how to open doors for Ghana.”

The appointment has been widely praised within government circles, with NDC executives describing Sinare as “the right man to reconnect Ghana with our Gulf partners.” His supporters point to his track record of facilitating Saudi investment in Ghana’s energy sector during his previous tenure.

As Ghana positions itself to benefit from shifting global economic alliances, these ambassadorial selections suggest a clear foreign policy direction. With Sinare back in Riyadh, expectations are high for tangible results in Ghana-Saudi relations – from increased oil cooperation to better conditions for Ghanaian migrant workers.

The Foreign Ministry is expected to complete accreditation processes within weeks, paving the way for what many hope will be a new chapter in Ghana’s economic diplomacy. For Sinare, it’s an opportunity to build on his legacy; for Ghana, a chance to solidify crucial Gulf partnerships at a time of global uncertainty.