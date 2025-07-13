Port Harcourt Runway Incident: Airspace opens for flights — FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says the airspace has been opened for flight operations after a Port Harcourt runway incident involving an Air Peace flight P47190 from Lagos.



This is contained in an updated statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

FAAN had earlier confirmed that there were no casualties recorded in the incident.

Orah said that the Landing distance was now 2700 metres instead of the stipulated 3000 metres.

According to Orah, the aircraft with registration number 5N-BQQ departed from Lagos (LOS) and landed at Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) at approximately 7.45 a.m.

It said that the aircraft overshot runway 03 upon landing.

“We are relieved to report that there were no casualties. Evacuation of the 127 passengers has been completed safely with no casualties.

“In the interim, please plan for flight delays for any departing flights to Port Harcourt”.

It also said that further details would be provided when available.

She also reaffirmed FAAN’s commitment to the safety and security of the passengers.

