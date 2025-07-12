Pope Leo’s childhood home to become tourist site

This handout made available by The Vatican Media on May 24, 2025, shows Pope Leo XIV greeting the Roman Curia and Vatican employees, at the Aula Paolo VI (Paul VI Audience Hall), in The Vatican. Pope Leo XIV took his message of building bridges and promoting dialogue to the Roman Curia on May 24, in his first audience with members of the Catholic Church’s governing body. (Photo by Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home has been sold to the village where he grew up, which intends to make it a historical site, local media reported Friday.

The modest brick home in the Chicago suburb of Dolton, population 21,000, was sold by its current owner for $375,000, WGN television said.

It said the owner had bought the house for $66,000 last year — prior to Pope Leo’s election as the first American pontiff — and done extensive renovations.

The Dolton village board of trustees voted earlier this month to purchase the three-bedroom house and turn it into an attraction open to the public.

According to WBEZ Chicago radio, the parents of Pope Leo — born Robert Prevost — bought the house in 1949 and sold it in 1996.

AFP