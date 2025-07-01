Police rescue trafficked Ghanaian, warn against fraudulent travel offers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, in close collaboration with police operatives of the FCT Command, has successfully rescued Sammed Iddrisu, a Ghanaian citizen who was deceptively trafficked into Nigeria under the guise of processing travel documents for migration to Europe.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, who made this known on Tuesday, said it is part of ongoing efforts to crush transnational crime syndicates and clamp down on violent crimes such as kidnapping.

He said, “The operation, which was executed on 27th June 2025 in Abuja, followed actionable intelligence received from INTERPOL NCB Accra, Ghana, on 16th June 2025.

‘Preliminary investigations reveal that on 10th January 2025, the victim’s father, Mr. Nartey Louda, was defrauded of GHC 55,000 by a trafficker identified as Attah, who falsely promised to facilitate a French visa and related travel documents for his son.

“Acting on these fraudulent assurances, Sammed was directed to travel to Abuja, Nigeria, with the expectation of collecting the said visa.

“Upon arriving in Abuja on 25th June 2025, however, the victim was unlawfully detained and coerced into participating in illicit internet-based activities associated with the QNET pyramid scheme, a fraudulent operation disguised as an e-commerce business.

“The criminal syndicate also attempted to manipulate other individuals, including a Ghanaian, who managed to escape and return to Ghana, where he reported the incident to the authorities, triggering international coordination and rescue efforts.

“As a result of proactive surveillance, intelligence acquisition, and a prompt response from INTERPOL NCB Abuja and the FCT police operatives, the victim was rescued and reintegration procedures are underway.

“The INTERPOL NCB Abuja has initiated necessary steps to ensure these fraudulent individuals are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby cautions members of the public to exercise due diligence, verify travel-related offers through official diplomatic channels, and report all suspicious persons or activities happening around them through appropriate and official law enforcement channels.”