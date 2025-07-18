Police rescue 31 kidnapped victims in Edo, Taraba after fierce gun battles

By: Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The Nigeria Police Force has rescued a total of 31 kidnapped victims in coordinated operations in Edo and Taraba states, following intense gunfights with suspected herdsmen.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, highlighting the breakthroughs as further proof of the Force’s commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring national security.

According to Adejobi, in Edo State on Friday, July 11, 2025, at about 7:20 p.m., operatives of the state police command responded to a violent kidnapping incident along the Fugar-Agenebode Road in Etsako East Local Government Area. Suspected kidnappers had ambushed commuters, killing two and abducting several others.

A swift joint operation by police personnel and local security outfits led to a rescue mission in the Obe Hill area near the Ajaokuta axis. A gun battle ensued between the rescue team and the kidnappers, forcing the criminals to flee with gunshot injuries. Fourteen kidnapped victims were successfully rescued during the operation.

“In Edo, the rescue team engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel near Obe Hill, causing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries. Fourteen kidnapped victims were successfully rescued,” the statement noted. He added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In a similar incident in Taraba State on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at about 11:45 p.m., police operatives responded to a distress call about a kidnapping along the Wukari highway, shortly after the Federal University Wukari. A white Toyota bus conveying 17 passengers from Enugu to Yola was ambushed by gunmen believed to be kidnappers.

Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, swiftly mobilised and stormed the scene. On sighting the approaching security team, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled into the bush. All 17 passengers were rescued unhurt.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the gallantry and rapid response of officers involved in the operations. He reiterated that the Nigeria Police remains unwavering in its efforts to dismantle criminal networks across the country.

“These successful outcomes reflect the reinforced commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to citizen protection and national security,” the IGP stated, assuring that more targeted operations would follow with renewed vigour.