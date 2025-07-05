Police dismiss UniJos bombing rumour as unsubstantiated

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Police Command has dismissed circulating rumours of a planned bomb attack on the University of Jos (UniJos) and other locations within the Jos metropolis, describing the information as unverified and lacking credible evidence.

Reports of the alleged threat gained traction on social media following the emergence of a memo, supposedly from the security division of the university, which was said to have been signed by the Acting Chief Security Officer.

The memo, dated 4th July 2025, raised alarm about a potential bombing within the University community.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina, assured residents that the Command has not confirmed any such threat.

He stated that, while the rumours remain unsubstantiated, the Police are not taking the matter lightly and have taken proactive steps to ensure public safety.

As part of precautionary measures, CP Adesina has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, also known as the Anti-Bomb Squad, to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the University of Jos campus and other sensitive locations across Jos.

In addition, highly trained bomb technicians, specialised patrol teams, and officers from the State Intelligence Department (SID) have been strategically deployed to known flashpoints in the metropolis to strengthen the existing security framework.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, called on residents to remain calm and security-conscious.

The Police urged members of the public to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities within their neighbourhoods to the nearest Police station or security agency.

The Commissioner further reiterated the Command’s commitment to community policing, emphasizing the vital role that timely and accurate information from the public plays in enhancing security.

He appealed for continued cooperation from citizens, assuring them that the Police remain dedicated to safeguarding lives and property.

“We urge the peace-loving people of Plateau to go about their lawful activities without fear. While the threat remains unverified, our officers are fully mobilized to respond to any situation. Your safety is our top priority,” CP Adesina stated.

The Police Command reaffirmed its resolve to maintain peace and order in the State, encouraging the public not to spread unverified information that could cause panic or disrupt social harmony.