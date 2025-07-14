Police crush human trafficking syndicates in Enugu, Anambra, Ondo

…11 Suspects Arrested, Multiple Victims Rescued

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The Nigeria Police Force has announced the successful dismantling of two major human trafficking syndicates operating across Enugu, Anambra, and Ondo States, resulting in the arrest of eleven (11) suspects and the rescue of multiple victims, including children, pregnant women, and foreign nationals.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the operations followed credible intelligence and were carried out with precision and coordination by operatives of the Zone-13 Police Command and Ondo State Command.

Child Trafficking Ring Busted in Enugu and Anambra

According to Adejobi, a major breakthrough came with a sting operation that targeted a deeply entrenched baby factory network operating across Enugu and Anambra States. The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects, including: Uzoamaka Ani (27), Joy Madu (52) and Victoria Onodu Akasike (56).

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their roles in child theft, abduction, illegal adoption, and running unlicensed medical facilities doubling as baby factories.

Victims rescued in the operation include: A seven-month-old infant and A four-year-old child

Two heavily pregnant women from Ebonyi State, believed to have been lured and held for the purpose of forced births and the sale of their babies

Police confirmed that the victims are now in safe custody and receiving necessary medical and psychological care. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

Transnational Human Trafficking Cell Uncovered in Ondo

In a separate operation, the Ondo State Police Command, acting on a petition from the Interpol Liaison Office at Force Headquarters in Abuja, rescued David Angerinya, a Ghanaian national trafficked into Nigeria under false pretences.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects linked to a wider international human trafficking syndicate: Hayford Nyamekye, Awine Alex and Kojo Felix.

Investigations revealed the syndicate specialized in deceiving West African nationals with fake promises of employment and travel visas to countries like Canada. The raid further uncovered thirty-nine (39) Ghanaian nationals trapped by the same group, most of whom lacked valid documentation or held expired passports. The victims were found in distressing conditions and are currently receiving medical treatment.

IGP Commends Police Gallantry

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, lauded the bravery and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operations, reaffirming the Force’s zero tolerance for human trafficking, child exploitation, and transnational crimes.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its duty to protect the vulnerable and bring perpetrators to justice,” the IGP stated, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.

“These successful crackdowns send a clear message: such heinous crimes will not be tolerated under any guise,” he emphasized.