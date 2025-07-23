Police arrest three over gruesome murder of commercial motorcycle rider in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a commercial motorcycle rider in Sabon Birni, a crime that has left the local community in shock.

The suspects, identified as Ashiru Iliyasu, Sulaiman Salihu, and Sanusi Shu’aibu—all residents of Sabon Birni—are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and receiving stolen property.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmad Rufai, Iliyasu and Salihu lured the victim, Kasimu Yahaya, to an uncompleted building on the outskirts of the town under false pretenses. Once there, they allegedly attacked him with a hoe and killed him.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, they reportedly dumped Yahaya’s body in a soakaway pit and fled the scene with his Bajaj motorcycle, which they later sold to the third suspect, Sanusi Shu’aibu.

Acting on intelligence, the police swiftly apprehended the suspects. During interrogation, Iliyasu and Salihu confessed to the crime, while Shu’aibu claimed ignorance of the motorcycle’s stolen status.

The case is currently under investigation by the Anti-Homicide Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), which is working to gather more evidence and ensure justice is served.

DSP Rufai commended the efforts of the investigation team and urged the public to continue cooperating with security agencies. He stressed that timely information from community members is critical in combating crime.

The Police Command has urged anyone with relevant information about the case to report to the nearest police station or contact the following numbers:

PPRO: 08032345167

CRU: 0703032794

The Sokoto State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that no criminal element finds refuge within the state.

Residents of Sabon Birni remain stunned by the horrific nature of the crime, which highlights the urgent need for vigilance and stronger community-police collaboration.