Police arrest 14 suspects, bust armed robbery gang in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA – The Kaduna State Police Command has intensified its crackdown on criminal activities across the state, arresting ten suspected armed robbers and four illegal firearms manufacturers. The coordinated operations also led to the recovery of eight locally-made guns, 16 cartridges, three stolen vehicles, and one motorcycle.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed the developments in a statement issued on Sunday, describing the arrests as results of credible intelligence and swift tactical responses from different police units.

Among the key arrests was that of Nura Auwal, who allegedly attempted to murder a 40-year-old commercial motorcycle operator, Ismail Bello, on June 30, 2025. The suspect, posing as a passenger from Sabon Tasha to Unguwan Gwari, reportedly stabbed the victim in the head and stomach before fleeing with the motorcycle. The stolen bike was recovered following prompt action by the Kawo Division’s surveillance team.

On June 19, police also apprehended two suspects — Sanusi Bala from Zamfara and Nura Bala from Zaria — along Kano Road for attempting to rob a tricycle operator. The duo confessed to being members of a syndicate specializing in tricycle theft and sale. Further investigation led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles, including:

A dark blue Golf III Wagon (Reg. No. ABC-152-AL)

A green Golf III Wagon (Reg. No. ABJ-900-RE)

An unregistered dark blue Golf III Wagon

Efforts are underway to track down other members of the syndicate, including their alleged buyer, Jamilu Zurmi of Zamfara.

In another major breakthrough on July 4, five suspected armed robbers — Ahmed Umar, Isah Musa, Zailani Sa’adu, Abdulrahman Mukhtar, and Ibrahim Bala — were arrested following a violent robbery at a residence in Ungwan Sanusi. The gang allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla and other valuables, with investigations revealing that the vehicle was destined for Maradi, Niger Republic, to be delivered to a suspected stolen vehicle dealer, Alhaji Garba Yaro, who is now on the run.

Meanwhile, on July 7, anti-kidnapping operatives apprehended three suspects — Rabilu Lawal, Sirajo Shuaibu, and Shehu Sarki — in Nasarawan Doya Village, Makarfi LGA. The trio was found in possession of two locally-made guns and two live cartridges and are linked to the kidnapping of a local resident’s wife.

Further extending their operations, Makarfi Division operatives on July 11 raided a suspected illegal arms factory in Giroji, Makarfi LGA, arresting four individuals — Hassan Ibrahim, Murtala Yakubu, Shuaibu Abubakar, and Ismail Shuaibu. The raid led to the recovery of:

Three locally fabricated rifles

Three incomplete rifle frames

Fourteen cartridges

Five rounds of live T.06 ammunition

Metal fabrication tools, including a bench vice, filing and welding machines

All suspects are currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, praised the dedication of the officers involved and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks across the state. He urged Kaduna residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting law enforcement agencies with timely and actionable information.