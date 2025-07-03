Police arraign extradited Dubai-based suspect over alleged $307,500 fraud

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force said on Thursday that Abubakar Mohammed Aboki, a Nigerian national who was recently extradited from the United Arab Emirates on fraud allegations involving $307,500, has been arraigned in court following the conclusion of investigation.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “Aboki was arraigned on Tuesday, 1st July 2025, before a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on Criminal Breach of Trust, Obtaining by False Pretence, Forgery, and Money Laundering.”

“Recall that on the 25th of May 2025, the Nigeria Police Force released an official statement on the successful extradition of Muhammed Abubakar Aboki on the 23rd of May 2025,” the Force PRO said, “Following a high-profile transnational fraud case involving the sum of $307,500 USD, in which the suspect allegedly defrauded an international automobile dealer under the guise of facilitating shipment of luxury vehicles from Dubai to Nigeria.

“Following his arrest, investigations carried out revealed the suspect had diverted the funds for personal use and issued a forged Bill of Lading to deceive the complainant.

“Upon his arraignment, the Hon Court ordered the defendant be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service facility in Keffi, Nasarawa State, pending the hearing of his bail application scheduled for 17th July 2025.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun hereby reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in the pursuit of justice and the eradication of transnational criminal networks, through strengthened international cooperation and diligent prosecution.

“The Force assures members of the public of diligent investigation and prosecution in criminal cases, with a view to strengthening the criminal justice system in Nigeria.”